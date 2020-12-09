WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WOW shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

WOW opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $750.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

