WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. UBS Group AG increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $1,272,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $260,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,192,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,552,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,303,048 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $417.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

