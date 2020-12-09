WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.25. Approximately 40,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 42,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $732,000.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.