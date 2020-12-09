WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Trading Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.15. 5,592,521 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 10,766,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Specifically, CAO Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 458,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.52 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

