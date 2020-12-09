X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT) Trading Down 3.3%

X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT) traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 162,008 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 313,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.35 million and a P/E ratio of -9.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.

About X-Terra Resources Inc. (XTT.V) (CVE:XTT)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining, and oil and gas properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Troilus East property located in north central QuÃ©bec, Canada; and the Ducran property comprising of 75 mining claims covering an area of 4160 hectares situated in QuÃ©bec, Canada.

