Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.23 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year sales of $11.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.58.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xcel Energy (XEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.