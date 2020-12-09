XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $114.00 to $140.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. XPO Logistics traded as high as $121.56 and last traded at $119.89, with a volume of 1244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $119.91.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 763.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,033,000 after acquiring an additional 893,113 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,178,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,536,000 after acquiring an additional 731,135 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $26,841,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 164.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 546,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 339,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 146.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

