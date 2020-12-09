Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Trading Up 0.3%

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.14 and last traded at $23.10. Approximately 96,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 158,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.65% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

