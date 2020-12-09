Zacks: Analysts Expect Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $249.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce sales of $249.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.61 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAY. ValuEngine cut Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Extended Stay America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

