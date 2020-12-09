Zacks: Analysts Expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.95 Million

Equities analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to post sales of $331.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.56 million and the highest is $341.30 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $276.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Valley National Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.25 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.