Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) to announce $502.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.60 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $566.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TCF Financial.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCF. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

TCF opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $47.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

