Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) to Sell

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benitec Biopharma Limited is a biotechnology company which developed a patented gene silencing technology delivered by gene therapy called DNA directed RNA interference. The company is developing ddRNAi-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions including hepatitis C and B, drug resistant lung cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration. Benitec Biopharma Limited is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of BNTC opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.85. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $17.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

