Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of PulteGroup have underperformed the industry year to date, earnings estimates have been trending north over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s growth potential. Improving housing market prospects, prudent land investments strategy, focus on entry-level buyers and protecting liquidity, as well as prudent management of cash flows have been benefiting PulteGroup. Focus on growing demand for entry-level homes, addressing the need for lower-priced homes, given affordability concerns is encouraging. The housing market rebound on the back of low interest rates, a restricted supply of existing-home inventory, and a desire among some buyers to exit more densely populated urban centers will drive the company.However, rising land and labor are a pressing concern.”

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PulteGroup from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,163 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,220,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $37,245,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.