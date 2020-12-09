Zacks Investment Research Lowers Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Hold

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

ISNPY stock opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

