Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Buy

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

