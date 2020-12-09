Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €79.44 ($93.46) and last traded at €79.04 ($92.99). Approximately 616,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €78.78 ($92.68).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion and a PE ratio of 120.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €81.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.02.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

