Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) PT Raised to $35.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.27 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $948.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $290,567.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,416 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

