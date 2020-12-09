Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.51 Million

Analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post $25.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Zynex reported sales of $14.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $80.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.52 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $142.56 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $154.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynex.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $481.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.60. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

