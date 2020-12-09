Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Zynex worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Zynex by 84.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zynex by 93.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZYXI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ZYXI stock opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.16 million, a PE ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

