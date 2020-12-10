3,867 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,867 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 322.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 188,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,562 shares of company stock valued at $149,247. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Truist upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.42.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

