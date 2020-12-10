448 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,500 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,596 shares of company stock valued at $933,786. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $80.45 on Thursday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.31.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

