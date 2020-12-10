$51.45 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to post $51.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.10 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $204.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $204.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $199.30 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $202.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $863.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. Insiders bought 1,139 shares of company stock valued at $30,871 over the last 90 days. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

