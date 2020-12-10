51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in 51job were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 51job by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 51job during the third quarter valued at $902,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 51job by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in 51job by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $73.50 on Thursday. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $92.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.89.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JOBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

