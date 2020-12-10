814 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 814 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $112,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 332.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

