Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.39.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

