Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,161 GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Frederick Ek sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $74,284.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,504.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,369 shares of company stock worth $2,703,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a market capitalization of $928.79 million, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $42.65 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.