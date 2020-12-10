Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEYS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Weyco Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyco Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Weyco Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.55. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $26.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

