Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the second quarter valued at about $18,778,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $15,821,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $8,590,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the second quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after acquiring an additional 169,823 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of ENR opened at $42.94 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

