Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) & Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.8, suggesting that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -157.84% -31.62% -28.11% Protalix BioTherapeutics -8.90% N/A -9.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 98.92 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -51.04 Protalix BioTherapeutics $54.69 million 2.26 -$18.28 million ($1.23) -3.01

Protalix BioTherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acceleron Pharma and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 1 1 10 1 2.85 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $126.92, indicating a potential upside of 4.48%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Protalix BioTherapeutics.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. In addition, it has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry diseases; OPRX-106, an orally-delivered protein product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, as well as completed Phase IIa clinical trial for ulcerative colitis patients; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that has completed phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; FundaÃ§Ã£o Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Karmiel, Israel.

