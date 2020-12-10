AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,705 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.25% of AdvanSix worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ASIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

ASIX stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

