Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS) Shares Gap Down to $60.00

Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.00, but opened at $57.50. Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) shares last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 24,611 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 26.80 and a quick ratio of 26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.35 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.

Get Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) alerts:

In other Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) news, insider Steven Poulton bought 111,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £68,260.83 ($89,183.21).

About Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS)

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.