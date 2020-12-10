América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in América Móvil during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

AMX opened at $13.98 on Thursday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

