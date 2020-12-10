American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,265 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.00% of American Software worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $16.40 on Thursday. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

