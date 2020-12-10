Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry Sells 18,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 18,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

APLS stock opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

