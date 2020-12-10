Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth about $68,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APLE opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.30.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

