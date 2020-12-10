Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 241.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,488 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 10.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after buying an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 64,786,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,502,937,000 after buying an additional 48,834,074 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40,320,552 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Apple by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,035,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,289,067,000 after buying an additional 27,863,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

