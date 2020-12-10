Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 302.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.4% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.05.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

