Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,627 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.05.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

