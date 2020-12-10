Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,406 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 62,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Apple by 9.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 109,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $2,733,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.05.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

