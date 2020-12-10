Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

