ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433,604 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.71% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $4,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 482,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 98.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 123,027 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 23.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 93,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $717.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.05.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 68.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 52.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $342,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

