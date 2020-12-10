Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,993 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 115.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.2% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

