Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 101.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,773 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPX were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at $9,768,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 647,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 121,839 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,457,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPXC opened at $55.27 on Thursday. SPX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. William Blair upgraded SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

