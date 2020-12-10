Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 13,063 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1,306.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

TDY opened at $394.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.