Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 17,200 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.47% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 357,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,077,000 after buying an additional 284,609 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 140,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 444,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,735.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $67,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,922.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 75,500 shares of company stock valued at $566,720. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TACO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

