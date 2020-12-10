Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422,006 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of USA Compression Partners worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 160,983 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 31,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 191,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.