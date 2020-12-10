Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 68.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,082 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 174,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,801 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of RDY stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.