Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.31 Million Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 568.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,137 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 77,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSXP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

PSXP stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 55.30% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.59%.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $325,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,470.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

