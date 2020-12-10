Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,610 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.65% of Kelly Services worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 161.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of KELYA opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $891.26 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Kelly Services’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

