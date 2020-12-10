Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.24% of American National Group worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANAT. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American National Group in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in American National Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Arthur Oleen Dummer bought 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.34 per share, for a total transaction of $61,567.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. American National Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $120.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

